MUNA have been left "beyond disturbed" by the "truly scary" behaviour of some fans - accusing them of "spreading falsehoods" about the band.

MUNA have called out 'truly scary' behaviour from some fans

The US trio - comprising Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson - have claimed they’ve witnessed "cyberstalking, hacking and bullying" among their fanbase and called for it all to stop.

In a statement issued to their Instagram Story, they said: “We love our fans but some stuff has been happening recently that we cannot be silent about.

“Cyberstalking, hackings, bullying other fans and our loved ones, plus spreading falsehoods about us and our loved ones for clout and attention online has been going on for months and we have to address it now for our own safety and peace of mind.

“This s*** is truly scary for us.

“And it’s literally embarrassing to have to post about this but here we are.

“Not gonna say names because you guys know who you are. And we do too. Cut it the f*** out.”

Naomi wrote in her own post: “Beyond disturbed by the behaviour some of the fandom have been engaging in. Treat us and each other with respect. Cannot believe this needs explaining.”

MUNA are not the only ones calling out toxic behaviour from so-called fans, as their statement comes just weeks after Chappell Roan complained that "predatory behaviour" has become "normalised" in the music industry.

The 'Casual' hitmaker called for stricter boundaries with her fans.

She wrote on Instagram: "For the past 10 years I’ve been going non-stop to build my project and it’s come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries. I want to be an artist for a very very long time. I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you s***. I chose this career path because because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.

"When I’m on stage, when I’m performing, when I’m in drag, when I’m at a work event, when I’m doing press…I am at work. Any other circumstances, I am not in work mode. I am clocked out. I don’t agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out - just because they’re expressing admiration. Women do not owe you a reason why they don’t want to be touched or talked to. (sic)"