NCT's Mark is "putting every ounce of my soul" into his debut solo album.

Mark is 'working hard' to release his debut solo album early next year

The 25-year-old rapper is known as a member of the South Korean boy band NCT and its fixed sub-units NCT 127 and NCT Dream, as well as the South Korean supergroup SuperM, and he's set to release his first full-length collection as a solo artist next year.

Mark - who released the single '200' in May - says his biggest hurdle was trying to nail down what direction to go on as he's talented at many different genres.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’m actually preparing for my solo album right now. The toughest thing about this was that I realised that there wasn’t a specific genre that I couldn’t really pull off.”

He explained: “For 127, for Dream and for my solo album, they’re all genres that I really like to do. I think that’s one of the biggest talents that I have in a way."

He went on: “I think that kind of helps me narrow all those genres down.

“I am putting every ounce of my soul into this album, no joke."

The Canadian-born star says he wants to put out an album that he has no "regrets" about.

He added: “There isn’t a day that goes by when I’m not working on this album or not thinking about this album. It’s going to be an album that I’m not going to have any regrets on, but I’m just really, really working hard on it.”

The K-pop star has been working on his solo album in between touring with NCT Dream, who just put out their fourth studio album, ‘Dreamscape’.

Their jaunt, entitled 'The Dream Show 3: Dream( )scape', came to London's OVO Arena Wembley on Tuesday (12.11.24) and they will conclude the run with three concerts in Seoul, South Korea on November 29, 30 and December 1.