PinkPantheress has hit a "wall" and cancelled the rest of her live performances this year to focus on her "physical health and overall wellbeing".

The 23-year-old star - whose real name is Victoria Beverley Walker - recently opened for pop star Olivia Rodrigo, 21, on her 'GUTS Tour' and is now embarking on a period of rest as she is "struggling to penetrate through".

In an Instagram Story update, she shared: "It is with the heaviest heart that sadly have to announce that I will not be able to continue with the rest of my live shows this year in order to focus on my physical health and overall wellbeing.

"It appears I have reached a wall which I am struggling to penetrate through. this will include my GUTS tour, Field Day, Summer Sonic, FORM, III Points, and Australia/NZ appearances."

Reassuring fans she will be back when she is recovered, she said: “I would like to thank all of you, as well as my touring team and Olivia for giving me the platform to perform some super fun shows.

“I’m sad to disappoint anyone and can only hope we will be in each other’s company once I return to health.”

After cancelling her opening set on July 27, it remains unknown if there will be a replacement for the 'Good 4 U' hitmaker's concerts in San Francisco on August 2 and 3.