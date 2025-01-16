Qymira has “goosebumps” at the thought of touring with Boyzlife.

Qymira is going on tour with Boyzlife

The ‘Labyrinth of Life’ singer is supporting the supergroup – which features former Westlife singer Brian McFadden and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy – on their upcoming UK tour and she hailed landing the slot an “absolute honour”

Asked her thoughts about being part of the tour, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “It’s absolutely surreal. I’m still pinching myself now and again. First of all, Westlife and Boyzone both kept me company through heartquake and heartbreak.

“To tour with Boyzlife is already insane. To tour with them in venues where the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, etc had performed in on top of that? I’m just speechless.

“I literally have goosebumps thinking about it. It’s an absolute honour…

“One of the things I am in love with here is the rich history, music and architecture. And you got all three in spectacular display on this tour! I’m so thrilled to be on all these stages, it’s really hard to pick one. Eg. 3Olympia in Dublin where Charlie Chaplin, Adele, The Corrs, etc. performed. Blackpool Opera House, where Lady Gaga, Michael Bublé, amongst many other greats performed at the 81st Royal Variety Performance in the presence of the Queen. And of course, Ipswich Regent Theatre where Jimi Hendrix, Rolling Stones and The Beatles played!

“I used to close my eyes and imagine walking on the stage where they all unleashed their magic… Now I can’t believe I’m living that dream.”

And Qymira has promised fans a spectacular show.

Asked what her live shows are like, she said: “Electrifying. Emotional. Explosive. Visually stimulating.

“My main goal is to entertain and connect with the audience, for them to feel the gamut of emotions from my music and lyrics… and either relive their own experiences or be teleported to a fantasy reality for that moment, or even long after I have left the stage.”

The singer has huge plans for 2025.

She said: “The next music release is ‘Melodrama’ in January, where the Qymira Symphony Orchestra is making its debut, followed by an orchestral album, and a whole concept album of songs.

“On the movie front, I will be acting in and scoring for a couple of feature films. In between the tours, I will be diving in some action training to get ready for the shoots.”