Colin Greenwood has confirmed Radiohead have reunited in the rehearsal room

Bassist Colin Greenwood, 55, has confirmed the 'Creep' rockers reunited in a London rehearsal space “about two months ago”.

Speaking via video call at the Hay Festival Querétaro in Mexico at the weekend, he spilled: “We did some rehearsals about two months ago in London, just to play the old songs.

“And it was really fun, had a really good time.”

Around the same time of their rehearsal, Colin's brother and the group's guitarist Jonny Greenwood was rushed to intensive care suffering an infection, forcing his band The Smile to postpone the European leg of their tour.

The 52-year-old musician, who is also a keyboardist for the group and film score composer, was touring as part of the group – which he’s in with fellow Radiohead singer Thom Yorke, 55, as well as 44-year-old Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – when he fell severely sick.

A statement from The Smile issued on X on July 12 read: “A few days ago, Jonny became seriously ill from an infection that needed emergency hospital treatment, some of it in intensive care.

“Mercifully he is now out of danger and will soon return home.

“We have been instructed by the medical team in charge of Jonny's care to cancel all engagements until he has had time to make a full recovery.

“To that end, The Smile tour of Europe in August is cancelled. Refunds for headline shows will be available from your Ticket provider.

“We all wish Jonny a speedy recovery.”

Radiohead haven't toured together since 2018, and their last studio album was 2016's ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’.

Last November, drummer Philip Selway teased that after enjoying a lengthy hiatus, the band - completed by guitarist Ed O'Brien, 56 - were getting to the point of wanting to reconnect.

Appearing on a live stream with the Crow Hill Company, the 57-year-old sticksman said: "We’ve actually had a little break for a minute; the last show that we did was back in 2018, but we’re coming back ’round to that point now. There is just something particular to that relationship - that creative relationship and personal relationship - actually, you can’t get anywhere else.

"We’re all coming back around to that point now of thinking, ‘Right, we’ve had a break - this is it. This feels like something to dive back into and really explore and see what other directions it can take us in.”