Serj Tankian would be happy for System of a Down to replace him if they wanted to do a big tour

The 56-year-old rocker has fronted the band since the mid-1990s but he's not keen on touring any more so he has told his bandmates he would stand aside and let them bring in a new frontman if they wanted to continue without him.

During an appearance on the 'Broken Record' podcast, Serj explained: "I’ve offered them that opportunity [to replace me] and been very supportive of it for many years.

"If they wanted to do that, if they wanted to continue in a way that I didn’t – for example, if they wanted to tour a lot and I just want to do a couple of shows here and there, because I’m not into touring a lot, to be fair to them, if they wanted to do that, I’m totally open to it, still."

However, Serj believes the rest of the group are unlikely to ever head out on the road without him.

He added: " I’m not sure they want to do that. They haven’t until now [wanted to do it], and I think it would take something away from the prestige and legacy of the band itself, but as friends and as someone who cares very much about my partners, I would be OK with it."

Serj recently opened up about his lack of enthusiasm for touring, admitting life on the road is "physically exhausting".

During an interview with Rainn Wilson on YouTube, the musician explained: "I love performing [but] I think when you do a long tour, it’s not just physically exhausting, but it’s artistically redundant after a while, repeating the same thing.

"That’s why we’re really enjoying doing these one-offs [shows]. They’re special events, special occasions. We can’t do them everywhere. We can’t do them all the time. But performing becomes fun again in a way."