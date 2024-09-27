Shaboozey thanked Beyoncé as he took home the New Artist of 2024 prize at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards.

The 29-year-old star gave a shout-out to his collaborator after the 43-year-old superstar failed to win a single prize for her country album 'Cowboy Carter', despite receiving 12 nominations, at the ceremony at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on Thursday (26.09.24).

The 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' hitmaker began his acceptance speech: "First off, thank you to People's Choice, the fans and listeners for this award.

"I'm so honoured and extremely humbled. I never would have thought in a million years that I'd be up here at the Grand Ole Opry accepting something like this, it's a dream come true."

Shaboozey - who worked with Beyoncé on the tracks 'Spaghetti' and 'Sweet Honey Buckiin' on the 2023 LP - said: “Thank you Beyoncé, you’re amazing."

Morgan Wallen was the big winner of the night, scooping four prizes, including The Song of 2024 for his feature on Post Malone's 'I Had Some Help'.

The 31-year-old star, who was unable to attend the bash, was also named The People's Artist and won The Concert Tour of 2024 prize for his 'One Night at a Time' jaunt, and the Social Country Star of 2024 accolade.

Luke Combs, 34, took three prizes, claiming The Album of 2024 for 'Fathers and Son', The Male Song of 2024 for 'Ain't No Love in Oklahoma', and Male Artist of 2024.

Pop punk rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 34, walked away with two prizes for The Cover Song of 2024 for his rendition of Zach Bryan's 'Sun to Me', and The Crossover Song of 2024 for 'Lonely Road' featuring Jelly Roll.

MGK used his speech to note how the country music industry has become more open to artists that are outsiders.

He said: "We went from 10 years ago hating each other to elevating each other.

"Comparison is the thief of joy. There is enough room on this couch for everybody. We found camaraderie in the chaos."

Special honours went to Miranda Lambert, 40, who picked up the Country Icon Award, while Kane Brown was bestowed with the Country Champion prize.

Elsewhere, Lainey Wilson, 32, was crowned The Female Artist of 2024, after landing the same award last year.

And newcomer Dasha, 24, accepted The Female Song of 2024 for her viral hit 'Austin (Boots Stop Workin').'

Country pop legend Shania Twain, 59, hosted proceedings.

The full winners list is:

The People's Artist of 2024

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of 2024

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of 2024

Luke Combs

Group/Duo of 2024

Dan + Shay

New Artist of 2024

Shaboozey

Social Country Star of 2024

Morgan Wallen

Album of 2024

Fathers Sons- Luke Combs

The Song of 2024

I Had Some Help– Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

The Female Song of 2024

Austin (Boots Stop Workin’) – Dasha

The Male Song of 2024

Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album) – Luke Combs

The Group/Duo Song of 2024

Different About You – Old Dominion

The Collaboration Song of 2024

I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

The Cover Song of 2024

Sun to Me – MGK

The Crossover Song of 2024

Lonely Road – MGK feat. Jelly Roll

The New Artist Song of 2024

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

The Storyteller Song of 2024

Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson

The Music Video of 2024

Miles on It – Marshmello Kane Brown

The Concert Tour of 2024

One Night at a Time 2024 – Morgan Wallen