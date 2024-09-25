Shania Twain is going to make a beeline for Shaboozey at the People's Choice Country Awards.

The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' hitmaker, 59, is hosting the awards ceremony at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on Thursday (26.09.24), and the 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' hitmaker, 29, is presenting one of the prizes on the night, and she is eager to tell him in person how much his music makes her "smile".

Asked which modern country stars she is a fan of, Shania told Taste of Country Nights: "New right now to the genre — Shaboozey. His music and his videos just make me smile.

"I just wanna be able to tell him that in person."

She added: "One of the privileges that I have hosting the night, is this access that I have.

"I'm gonna make a point of, you know, just thanking him for exuding that kind of feel-good vibe."

As well as presenting, Shaboozey - whose real name is Collins Obinna Chibueze - has been nominated for several prizes, including New Artist of 2024, Album of 2024 and Song of 2024, Male Song of 2024 and New Artist Song of 2024 for 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'.

Zach Bryan, 28, leads the nominations with 19, while Beyonce, 43, follows closely behind with 17 nods, following the release of her country album 'Cowboy Carter', including Overall People's Artist of 2024, Female Artist of 2024 and the Album of 2024.

Meanwhile, Shania confessed she can get carried away when she's handed a microphone and will likely end up "rambling" on the night.

She told The Boot of hosting: "I'm not the greatest reader.

"I'm a very spontaneous speaker and thinker, so if I get rambling, they might have to take the hook out and get me off the stage."

She continued: "I think it's gonna be more about adrenaline than nerves, you know, just feeling excited, building up to meeting artists that I haven't met yet. I will say that the night's gonna go by too quickly for me, that excitement might get me either speaking too quickly or too long. I think I'll be more like a giddy child. I think that's it, I don't want to ramble on, you know?"

Photo: Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon