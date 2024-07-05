Ed Sheeran announces Mathematics 2025 tour

Ed Sheeran has announced a 2025 'Mathematics' European tour.

The 33-year-old singer/songwriter will travel mainland Europe from May to September 2025, with shows in Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, Sweden, and Denmark.

Tickets will go on sale from Wednesday 10th July at www.edsheeran.com.

Ed has a "strict stance" against using unofficial ticketing sites and he is determined to stop fans being "exploited".

According to the tour announcement press release: "Once again, Ed and his team have a strict stance against anyone using unofficial secondary ticketing sites to try and stop fans being exploited when trying to buy tickets for his shows. The shows on this tour will use specially developed mobile digital ticketing technology with safeguards to ensure genuine fans are buying genuine tickets, and to stop unofficial secondary ticketing sites and unofficial ticket sellers from being able to resell tickets at inflated prices and rip off fans. Fans with tickets who become unable to go to the shows will be able to sell their tickets to other fans at the price they paid + a booking fee through the official fan-to-fan face value resale platform at the place they purchased the tickets.

"The promoters urge all customers to only use the official ticket sites listed at Edsheeran.com and remind them that Viagogo is not an official ticket vendor for this tour. As with previous Ed Sheeran tours, the promoters will be monitoring the sales transactions in conjunction with the National Trading Standards Cyber Crime team to identify purchases that are in contravention of the terms and conditions for the sale of Ed Sheeran tickets. All ticket purchases that contravene these terms and conditions will be subject to possible cancellation."