Ed Sheeran is reportedly set to launch another charity.

Ed Sheeran is reportedly set to launch another charity

The singer-songwriter, 33, has amassed a fortune of at least $200 million, and has now set up The Ed Sheeran Foundation, which is aimed at getting others into the music business.

He registered it with the Charity Commission in October, The Sun reported – and has enlisted RCA music executive Stacey Tang as well as his manager Stuart Camp, Def Jam co-president Alex Boateng and his business manager Will Ashurst as trustees to help run the good cause.

The Sun said: “Insiders said the charity would give grants to individuals and organisations, along with advice and help for budding musicians.”

It is not Ed’s first charitable endeavour. He launched the ‘Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation’ in 2019 to help artists under 18.

Its website states: “The ‘Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation’ is a charitable music foundation which aims to help young people under the age of 18, and living in Suffolk (UK), with small but useful grants to help with studying or playing music.

“These grants could be used for almost anything, such as buying an instrument, funding your music studies, or paying for rehearsal space.

“Just let the foundation know what you’d like to do when applying!”

The site says its grant application process is now closed, but it still invites visitors to sign up for an email newsletter.

Ed has also recently finished writing the music for ‘Love Actually’ director Richard Curtis’ first animated project ‘That Christmas’.

He contributed after the filmmaker and screenwriter, 68, showed Ed early storyboards and after an original conversation about the project being a musical.

Ed told Variety: “He asked if I wanted to write the music for it, and I said, ‘Cool’.

“There was one scene, and I wrote a chorus for it, but didn’t hear anything back.’”