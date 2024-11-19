Quincy Jones once attended a Skrillex concert.

Skrillex has revealed his 'absolute hero' Quincy Jones attended one of his shows

The late music legend - who passed away on November 3, at the age of 91, following a battle with pancreatic cancer - was known for crossing genres and unlikely collaborations and worked with an eclectic mix of artists from Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra to rappers LL Cool J and Snoop Dogg.

And in a touching tribute to his "absolute hero", dubstep star Skrillex - whose real name is Sonny John Moore - has revealed the studio wizard attended one of his shows and hung out afterward.

In a series of tweets on X, Skrillex began: “I got to meet Quincy Jones once. He came to one of my shows and spent the time to chat after… I’ll never forget that. He’s my absolute hero and his passing has definitely put some things into perspective.”

The 36-year-old star went on to explain that Quincy's passing made him reflect on his own career as he prepares to embark on his next chapter as an independent artist following the completion of his contract with major label Atlantic Records, but confessed he feels "very existential about it all".

He wrote: “I’ve never felt more inspired and in lockstep with my intentions as an artist. As I’m nearing completion of my next work and my final project for Atlantic Records, I can’t help but feel very existential about it all.”

Sonny – who released two albums in 2023, ‘Quest For Fire’ and ‘Don’t Get Too Close’ - went on: “I’m thrilled to get this out and focus on more release[s] in [2025] as an ‘independent’ artist.

“But ‘independent’ is such a strange term because I still depend on my team as well as all the other creatives and executors to do what I do.”

The 'Bangarang' star later addressed the state of the music business and admitted it's a "dangerous job to be a young artist".

He penned: “Now I’m able to rethink/relook at how the structures are designed. I want to find ways to simplify decimating music and art. I see lots of artist in a constant panic ... The industry is like politics, it’s designed to be almost impossible for I understand. I’ve seen so man artist get caught up in the illusion and delusion of the business. It’s a dangerous job to be a young artist. It really is in the journey… and the best things come when they aren’t expected. (sic)"