Snow Patrol are returning with a new album as a three-piece

The 'Chasing Cars' hitmakers are now a trio comprising Gary Lightbody, Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid, following the departures of drummer Jonny Quinn and bassist Paul Wilson.

Due for release on September 13, the follow-up to 2018's 'Wildness' is produced by Fraser T Smith (Adele/Dave/Stormzy) and the band.

The lead single, ‘The Beginning’, out now, marks a fresh start for the group, who have also announced a UK and Ireland arena tour for 2025.

Gary said: “The first day we wrote The Beginning, start to finish.

Johnny said: “And he did the vocal in one take.

“Straight after writing the lyrics. So it has this mind-collapsing quality to it where you feel like you’re seeing into someone’s soul.”

Gary opens up about how after not being in a relationship for more than a decade, the love you had for that person fades over time, but they are always in the background.

He explained: “I haven’t been in a relationship for a very long time, 10 years or more, so love from a distance to me meant the way a relationship sits in your memory from a distance of, say, 10 years. That’s not something I’d previously thought about as away to write about love. So it’s like, when you’re in love, you’re standing in the lobby of the Empire State Building. When you’ve broken up with that person, you’re out in the street. You can still see the building, but you’re not in there anymore. And when it’s 10 years later, now you’re standing in Brooklyn looking at the Manhattan skyline.”

The frontman added of the consistent theme that crops up throughout the LP: “That’s kind of a summing up of this album.

“It’s a way of looking at various mistakes, any pain I may have caused, from a place where nothing is hurting anymore, except the memory when you pull it back into your mind. The memory itself is full of hurt but everything around it isn’t. You’re holding in your hand this ball of fire, but now you’ve got gloves on.”

Snow Patrol are set to play eight shows as part of their arena run, including The O2 in London on February 15, 2025.

Fans who pre-order 'The Forest Is The Path' from Snow Patrol’s store will get access to tour pre-sale. Tickets go on pre-sale on June 5 at 10am and general sale on June 7 at 10am.

Head to snowpatrol.com for the full tour dates and ticket information.

‘The Forest Is The Path’ tracklisting:

1.'All'

2. 'The Beginning'

3. 'Everything’s Here And Nothing’s Lost'

4. 'Your Heart Home'

5. 'This Is The Sound Of Your Voice'

6. 'Hold Me In The Fire'

7. 'Years That Fall'

8. 'Never Really Tire'

9. 'These Lies'

10. 'What If Nothing Breaks?'

11. 'Talking About Hope'

12. 'The Forest Is The Path'