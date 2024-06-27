Sugababes thought someone "famous" had turned up when extra security staff were called to their comeback set at Glastonbury in 2022 - but it was for them.

Sugababes left the Glastonbury stage in 'shock' after massive crowd turned up to catch their nostalgic set

The girl group - comprising Siobhan Donaghy, 40, Mutya Buena, 39, and Keisha Buchanan, also 39 - are returning to Worthy Farm on Friday (28.06.24) to play the West Holts Stage after going down a treat two years ago, but they've revealed they didn't expect anyone to turn up when they played the smaller Field of Avalon stage.

Siobhan told the BBC: “I remember quite vividly that Mutya, in particular, didn’t think anyone would come to see us."

So many turned up to hear noughties classics, including 'Push The Button', 'Overload' and 'Too Lost In You', that police had to guard the area.

She remembered: “All this extra security arrived, and we got a safety briefing moments before going on stage.”

Keisha laughed: “We thought someone famous had turned up."

Siobhan admitted: “I'm pretty sure I came off stage in shock."

Mutya added: “Every performance is special – but filling up that tent felt really impressive.

“Obviously everyone wants to be on the main stage, but I thought Avalon was amazing.”

Keisha recalled how when the Sugababes played the Pyramid Stage in 2003, with former band member Heidi Range, 41, (Siobhan left in 2001 before the 2011 reunion), they feared being bottled because it was a wildcard booking at the time, as girl groups playing was unheard of.

She remembered: “We were one of the first, if not the first, female pop band to play the main stage.

“It was very controversial at the time. I remember having conversations about what to do if anyone threw a bottle of pee at us.”