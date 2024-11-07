Sugababes surprised commuters with a gig in London King’s Cross Station.

Sugababes performing at London King's Cross station

The ‘Push the Button’ hitmakers – Mutya Buena, 39, Keisha Buchanan, 40, and Siobhán Donaghy, 40 – burst out of a billboard on Wednesday (6.11.24) after unsuspecting travellers pushed a button, which transformed into a stage and gave performance of the 2005 hit.

The girls said: “We had so much fun surprising everyone at King’s Cross today as the Suga Broadband Babes!

“It's great to see people loving 'Push the Button.' We’re all about making life that little bit sweeter, so switching providers should never be a chore, and now with Sky Broadband’s 24/7 switching support service it doesn’t have to be!”

Despite many people being angered by train delays, onlookers were more than happy to stop and see the icons perform as they stepped out from being elevator doors that reminisced those seen in the song’s 2005 music video.

One commuter wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Start off the night by seeing Sugababes OG perform at King’s Cross station!

“How does it get better?!”

Another penned: “Having a bite to eat, followed by a random performance from @sugababes at King’s Cross station this evening.”

Their unexpected appearance comes as part of Sky Broadband’s latest campaign to promote their One Touch Switch service – the firm’s new 24/7 switching support service – and the girl group swapped their name to Suga Broadband Babes to show broadband customers how easy it is to switch provider.

The original trio even poked fun at their ever-changing line-ups over the years, with Keisha quipping that “they’ve had experience with switching themselves.”

Amber Pine, Managing Director of Sky Connectivity, said: “Just like the Sugababes, we know a thing or two about switching!

“That’s why we’ve launched Sky Broadband’s dedicated 24/7 switching support service, so customers can get through to a real person for help any time, day or night.

“Alongside the industry’s One Touch Switch process, this makes it easier than ever for people to make the change.”