Texas are set to rock Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.

Texas are set to play Edinburgh’s Hogmanay for the third time

The Scottish band last played the New Year celebration in 2005 and will return to the capital for a hit-filled performance as fans line the streets for the annual street party.

The 'Say What You Want' hitmakers - who will become the first act to play the event three times - will be joined by fellow Scot Callum Beattie ahead of fireworks lighting up Edinburgh Castle at midnight (01.01.25) to ring in the New Year at Princes Street Gardens.

Bandleader Sharleen Spiteri, 56, said: “We can’t wait to play here for a third time. So get on your glad rags and let’s party for the new year.”

Callum, 34, commented: “In just a few years I’ve gone from selling 30 tickets, to sold out shows including three sold-out Barrowlands and two sold-out Usher Halls, but being asked to play the Concert in the Gardens at Hogmanay is without a doubt the greatest highlight of my career so far, and to be doing it with Sharleen and the guys just makes it even sweeter. I can’t believe it!”

City of Edinburgh Council culture and communities convener Val Walker added: ”The capital’s Hogmanay celebration is not only an Edinburgh tradition – it’s world renowned.

“It will be wonderful to welcome back the iconic Texas performing a career-spanning set.

“With Edinburgh’s own Callum Beattie joining them as a special guest, I’m delighted that this year’s Concert in the Gardens has such a strong Scottish line-up.

“It promises to be a fantastic party to welcome 2025, where gig-goers will have unequalled views of midnight fireworks over Edinburgh Castle.”