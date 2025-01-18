As I Lay Dying‘s Tim Lambesis has opened up about the departure of all of his bandmates.

Tim Lambesis opens up on departure of bandmates

Last October, the band’s bassist Ryan Neff, guitarist Ken Susi and drummer Nick Pierce, left the band, citing “personal morals” and the following month, longtime guitarist Phil Sgrosso also quit.

Now, Tim, 44, has spoken about how the breakdown of his marriage to third wife Dany was a factor in the departures.

Speaking on fitness coach Justin Wenzel’s podcast, he said: "I wasn’t going to talk about it because I didn’t want to let anybody know how deeply unhealthy things were because then they would tell me I have to leave the relationship. I wanted to find a way to fight and stay so I just kept it in.

"The irony is that my relationship ended at the same time that those guys sort of gave up, per se. I’m not blaming them, but the solution occurred at the same time that they felt like they no longer were — they didn’t want to stick around because they felt like there was no solution.”

Tim - who was sentenced to six years in prison in 2014 for plotting to kill his first wife Meggan - also admitted that he had a tendency to isolate himself when dealing with his issues.

He said: "I think that’s a criticism that’s warranted because I’ve had plenty of opportunities to take a step back and heal from that, but I never wanted to talk about it. Twelve years ago is when I was arrested, and in the last 12 years I maybe acknowledged that loss once or twice."

He was released on parole in December 2016, and shared a length apology on the band's official Facebook page for his actions.

He reunited with As I Lay Dying band in 2018, but longtime guitarist Nick Hipa left the band in 2020, with drummer Jordan Mancino and bassist Josh Gilbert following in 2022.