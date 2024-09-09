UB40 feat Ali Campbell has announced two intimate shows in December.

Tickets are on general sale Friday 13 September at 10am from MyTicket.co.uk.

The legendary reggae group will play two 'Up Close and Personal' just ahead of the Christmas period in what will be a stark contrast to their usual arena tours as they take to the stage at London’s Eventim Apollo and Wolverhampton Civic Hall on 3 December and 5 December respectively.

Ali said: "We love doing these intimate shows, it’s always such a great atmosphere. This is the perfect way to end the year of fantastic shows we’ve had all around the globe."

With accolades including an Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement, alongside GRAMMY and BRIT Award nominations, as well as a recent induction into the Music Walk of Fame on Camden High Street, Ali has been recognised for his incredible mark on bringing Reggae music to the masses

The new dates come after the triumphant sold-out arena tour that visited arenas earlier this year.

Some of the band's biggest hits include ‘Cherry Oh Baby’, ‘Many Rivers to Cross’, ‘Kingston Town’, ‘(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You’, ‘I Got You Babe’, and the quintessential, ‘Red Red Wine', which topped the charts in both the US and the UK upon its release in 1983.

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell has sold over 70 million records worldwide, and the group is a reformation of the original band that came about in the late 1970s.

Band member Astro - whose real name was Terence Oswald Wilson - passed away in November 2021 at the age of 64 after a "very short illness".

He played percussion, trumpet and sang and rapped in UB40.

