The Weeknd has pushed back the release of his new album ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ out of “respect and concern” for victims of the killer LA wildfires.

The singer, 34, was due to put out the record on 24 January and perform at Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl a day later, but as the death toll continues to climb from the blazes that have devastated Southern California his plans are now on hold.

He said in a statement: “This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time.”

The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – added he was putting his plans on hold

“out of respect and concern for the people of LA county”.

He added his focus now “remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild”.

The musician’s XO Humanitarian Fund has previously donated $4.5m to hunger relief efforts in Gaza – and he is among a list of stars who have put plans on hold in the wake of the LA fires.

Beyoncé, 43, has also delayed an announcement planned for 14 January, saying about putting it off: “I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss.

“We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

The Weeknd’s ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ will now come out on 31 January.

It’s the sixth studio album by the performer – and the last part of a trilogy alongside ‘After Hours’ and ‘Dawn FM’.

He has also revealed it will be the last album under his stage name.

Abel recently told W magazine: “As the Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.

“I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as the Weeknd. But I still want to kill the Weeknd.

“And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”