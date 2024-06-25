Will Smith is set to perform a brand-new track at the 2024 BET Awards.

Will Smith is returning to the BET Awards after almost two decades

The 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' - who is best known for the hits ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’, ‘Men In Black’ and ‘Wild Wild West’ - released the tune ‘Get Lit’ in 2017, but hasn't dropped an album since 2005's 'Lost and Found', the same year he last attended the awards ceremony which celebrates black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports and philanthropy.

Recently, 'Lose Control' hitmaker Teddy Swims revealed he has penned a song with Will, but it's not known if it's the track he will debut at the bash.

The 'Door' singer has no idea what will happen to his work with the 55-year-old Hollywood star-and-rapper, but he's in a WhatsApp group with him and his mom, who is a super-fan.

Speaking to NME, Teddy spilled: “I don’t know what’s going to happen with it and can’t confirm anything, but just being with him and learning knowledge and wisdom from someone who’s been through it all was crazy.

“I was at his house and trying to FaceTime my mom because she loves him.

“She didn’t answer but he gave me his number and, the next morning, he texted at 8am saying I could put us all in a group chat.”

The 31-year-old singer was full of praise of the 'Men in Black' star - who caused controversy when he slapped comedian Chris Rock, 59, at the Oscars in 2022 - adding: “He’s the sweetest guy ever."