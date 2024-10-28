The Zutons will honour Amy Winehouse by covering the late star's 2006 hit 'Back To Black' and 'Valerie' on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The 'Rehab' hitmaker - who died at the age of 27 from alcohol poisoning in 2011 - famously had a hit with Mark Ronson in 2007 with the indie band's noughties tune and they will come "full circle" by performing 'Valerie' and their own rendition of 'Back to Black' when they appear on BBC Radio 1 this week.

The Zutons' upcoming appearance on the youth radio station's popular live segment on Wednesday (30.10.24) comes after Amy's cover was crowned best Live Lounge performance of all time.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the Dave McCabe-fronted group said: “We were blown away to hear that Amy’s brilliant version of Valerie was voted the number one Live Lounge cover of all time.

“But then she was such an amazing artist with that incredible voice that it shouldn’t really be any surprise at all.

“It’s a real honour and fills us with pride, and the fact we’re going to be on Radio 1 doing a cover of hers is like a full circle moment.

“Hopefully we can do it justice.”

Dave previously admitted Amy's cover of 'Valerie' was a "gift from God".

The 43-year-old star was grateful the song kept his band relevant while they were on hiatus.

He told Radio X: "The way I see it, it was like a gift from God, and I was there to receive it.

“The band was there to receive it… and some people are like, ‘Were you [annoyed] when she took your song?’ And I was like, ‘Well not really, because she just immortalised the whole thing.’ Do you know what I mean? Because it was a big song anyway, but that just took it to this whole new level.

"I think it’s in the Top 10 of karaoke songs. I’ve walked past boozers, and you can hear people singing it and it’s like, we wrote that in that little room in town and here it is now. I don’t have any bad feeling about it. I did for a bit because people would ask you about money all the time. […] That’s what I’d ask if I was in the other person’s shoes, so yeah, it has made life easier and no it doesn’t do my head in.

"At the time it did my head in because we made a pretty weak third album after it and no one was asking about the songs on that, do you know what I mean? It’s just one of those songs though. It’s its own entity. It’s in the ether."