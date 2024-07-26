Watch the official trailer for blur: Live at Wembley Stadium, the new cinematic two-hour concert film immortalising the band’s historic 2023 show which saw blur perform their iconic and much-loved songs for 150,000 fans across a transcendent, once-in-a-generation performance weekend that delivered a sweep of ecstatic 5 star reviews.

Damon on stage at Wembley Arena

Directed by Toby L, blur: Live at Wembley Stadium captures the band in full flight at the biggest show of their career, featuring electrifying performances of hits from across their celebrated songbook, including tracks from 2023’s acclaimed, chart-topping album ‘The Ballad of Darren.’

Since announcing their arrival with debut album Leisure in 1991, blur went on to revolutionise the sound of English popular music with seven successive UK #1 albums Parklife (1994), The Great Escape (1995), Blur (1997), 13 (1999), Think Tank (2003), The Magic Whip (2015) and The Ballad of Darren (2023) and a string of Top 10 singles, including two #1s with Country House and Beetlebum, helping to propel the band to mass popularity at home and abroad.

One of Britain’s biggest and best loved bands, blur have released nine studio albums and collected ten NME Awards, six Q Awards, five BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello Award, and played live to thousands of devoted fans across the globe. In 2010, the band released the Grammy-nominated documentary film ‘No Distance Left To Run’; with 1993’s ‘Starshaped’ their first documentary release, a film beloved by fans to this day.

‘The Ballad of Darren’, the latest #1 album from this most enduring of English bands, was released to critical acclaim on 21 July 2023, cementing blur’s position at the heart of British cultural life and influence for over three decades.

blur: Live at Wembley Stadium Setlist:

St Charles Square

There’s No Other Way

Popscene

Tracy Jacks

Beetlebum

Trimm Trabb

Villa Rosie

Stereotypes

Out of Time

Coffee & TV

Under the Westway

End of a Century

Country House

Parklife (feat. Phil Daniels)

To the End

Oily Water

Advert

Song 2

This Is a Low

Lot 105

Girls & Boys

For Tomorrow

Tender (feat. London Community

Gospel Choir)

The Narcissist

The Universal

by Charlotte Hough for www.femalefirst.co.uk

