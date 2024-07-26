Watch the official trailer for blur: Live at Wembley Stadium, the new cinematic two-hour concert film immortalising the band’s historic 2023 show which saw blur perform their iconic and much-loved songs for 150,000 fans across a transcendent, once-in-a-generation performance weekend that delivered a sweep of ecstatic 5 star reviews.
Directed by Toby L, blur: Live at Wembley Stadium captures the band in full flight at the biggest show of their career, featuring electrifying performances of hits from across their celebrated songbook, including tracks from 2023’s acclaimed, chart-topping album ‘The Ballad of Darren.’
Since announcing their arrival with debut album Leisure in 1991, blur went on to revolutionise the sound of English popular music with seven successive UK #1 albums Parklife (1994), The Great Escape (1995), Blur (1997), 13 (1999), Think Tank (2003), The Magic Whip (2015) and The Ballad of Darren (2023) and a string of Top 10 singles, including two #1s with Country House and Beetlebum, helping to propel the band to mass popularity at home and abroad.
One of Britain’s biggest and best loved bands, blur have released nine studio albums and collected ten NME Awards, six Q Awards, five BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello Award, and played live to thousands of devoted fans across the globe. In 2010, the band released the Grammy-nominated documentary film ‘No Distance Left To Run’; with 1993’s ‘Starshaped’ their first documentary release, a film beloved by fans to this day.
‘The Ballad of Darren’, the latest #1 album from this most enduring of English bands, was released to critical acclaim on 21 July 2023, cementing blur’s position at the heart of British cultural life and influence for over three decades.
blur: Live at Wembley Stadium Setlist:
St Charles Square
There’s No Other Way
Popscene
Tracy Jacks
Beetlebum
Trimm Trabb
Villa Rosie
Stereotypes
Out of Time
Coffee & TV
Under the Westway
End of a Century
Country House
Parklife (feat. Phil Daniels)
To the End
Oily Water
Advert
Song 2
This Is a Low
Lot 105
Girls & Boys
For Tomorrow
Tender (feat. London Community
Gospel Choir)
The Narcissist
The Universal
