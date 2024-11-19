When you buy your baby monitor it’s worth noting that it will be around from the early months of baby’s arrival, through to the toddler stages, and until they are confident enough to get in and out of bed independently and safely.

Momcozy 1080P High - Performance Video Baby Monitor BM01

It therefore requires a great deal of thought and consideration to choose the right monitoring system. You need to know that baby is safe and sound all the time. You need be able to see your little one, if they move a lot or if there are two little ones sharing the room, you may want to consider remote control for repositioning of the camera lens without disturbing your little one

Baring these things in mind we had the Momcozy BM01 to put through its paces this is what we discovered.

The Review

We set the monitor up near to the baby’s cot, the camera is discreet and did not disturb the child in anyway at all. The camera view was fully adjustable remotely making it very easy to scan around and keep a close eye on what she was up to without any disturbance.

The images displayed on the monitor are clear and perfect and the sound quality is perfect you almost felt as though you were in the room with her. The two way talk system we could not only hear her but we could gently comfort her if she seemed to be disturbed we were able to settle her.

It's unrealistic to be with your little one every minute of the day, you need to get things done around the house so as to be productive. With Momcozy BM01 baby monitor, whether you are cooking, working or just relaxing, you will know exactly what's going on.

Always stay in the know of how your baby is doing, no matter where you are in the house. With a clear 5'' HD display, large battery capacity night vision mode and two-way talk system, it's the next best thing to having your baby in your arms.

The 1080p full HD 360 degrees field of view camera complete with infrared night vision, (so even in the pitch-dark you can see), that is adjustable anytime via the display without disturbing your baby. The 5'' display monitor means you are able to capture perfectly everything baby is up to, never missing a moment that doesn't feel right while at the same time catching those precious moments of your little cutie.

Conclusion

Momcozy BM01 is a wonderful gem of a monitor where you are able to know baby is ok all the time, that you are aware Your Baby is OK All the Time - Of Any Suspicious Activity - Never Miss a Single Spot and You Are Always There For Baby - Day and Night

What We Thought

The Momcozy BM01 is a perfect baby monitor that is easy to use making Mum feel safe and secure while otherwise occupied 5 Star rating Female First

The perfect Xmas gift for every new mum to be

Momcozy 1080P High - Performance Video Baby Monitor BM01 – available from Momcozy and Amazon for £159.99

Key features:

· 1080p full HD camera

· 5'' large clear display

· Non-Wi-Fi & hack-proof

· Connects up to 4 cameras

· 360°all-round field of view

· 5000mAh rechargeable battery