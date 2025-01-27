King Charles has marked International Holocaust Memorial Day by warning of the dangers of "evil" being "allowed to flourish".

King Charles has attended the event in Poland

The 76-year-old monarch attended a service at the Jewish Community Centre in Krakow, Poland, on Monday (27.01.25) , and Charles warned that evil cannot be allowed to be "ignored for too long".

In his speech, Charles said: "To be in Poland on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, as we commemorate eighty years since the liberation of Auschwitz, is both a sombre and indeed a sacred moment.

"It is a moment when we recall the six million Jews, old and young, who were systematically murdered, together with Sinti, Roma, disabled people, members of the LGBT community, political prisoners, and so many others upon whom the Nazis inflicted their violence and hatred.

"It is a moment when we recall the depths to which humanity can sink when evil is allowed to flourish, ignored for too long by the world. And it is a moment when we recall the powerful testimonies of survivors such as Lily Ebert, who so sadly passed away in October, and who collectively taught us to cherish our freedom, to challenge prejudice and never to be a bystander in the face of violence and hate."

Charles has also laid a wreath at the memorial site in Auschwitz, the former Nazi concentration camp where more than one million people were killed during World War Two.

Elsewhere, the Prince and Princess of Wales have met with Holocaust survivors at an event in central London.

In a speech, William said: "Their bravery, in sharing with us the most harrowing moments of their lives, are extremely powerful and ensure that we never forget. I assure them we never will."