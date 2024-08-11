The Prince and Princess of Wales have sent their congratulations to Team GB athletes for their efforts at the Paris Olympics.

The royal couple joined a host of celebrities paying homage to the British sports stars who represented the nation at the Games as the sporting extravaganza came to a close on Sunday (11.08.24).

In a post on their joint X account, William and Catherine wrote: "Well done Team GB, what an incredible journey!

"Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!

"Here’s to celebrating every triumph at Paris 2024 and looking forward to more from ParalympicsGB later in the summer."

The video clip began with "greetings" from rapper Snoop Dogg - who has been a constant presence in Paris for his work with US broadcaster NBC - before the royal sent their messages of congratulations.

Catherine said: "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB."

William added: "Well done for all you've achieved, you've been an inspiration to us all."

In addition to the royal duo, former England football captain David Beckham appeared alongside British Olympic legends including Sir Chris Hoy, Rebecca Adlington and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Beckham said: "Hey Team GB, we are so proud of you. Congratulations."

The clip was rounded off by Snoop Dogg as he referenced the royal involvement.

He said: "Thank you Great Britain… on behalf of big Snoop Dogg, the Prince and his lovely wife."

Team GB won 65 medals to surpass their tally from the Tokyo Games three years ago - although they did claim less gold medals as they ended up seventh in the overall medal table.