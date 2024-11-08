Prince William has had the most “brutal” year of his life.

Prince William has had the most ‘brutal’ year of his life

The future king, 42, was left reeling when his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, started to undergo preventative cancer treatment after she went into hospital for abdominal surgery in January, and he has now opened up about the torment he’s gone through in the wake of her health fight.

Asked on his trip to South Africa how his year has been, he replied: “Honestly? It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.”

He told of his trauma in an interview with UK print media in Cape Town, while in South Africa for the presentation earlier this week of his environmental Earthshot Prize.

William added: “Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

“But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for ­handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”

Catherine revealed in a video message in March she was undergoing cancer treatment, then in September issued another video saying she had finished her chemotherapy and was taking each day as it comes.

Catherine is now expected to attend Remembrance Sunday memorials as she slowly makes a return to public life.

The Mail Online said she is set to attend Remembrance Sunday events this weekend after her husband Prince William said she was ‘doing really well’”.

It added Caterine has “spoken with aides about staging her annual Christmas carol service in December”.

The outlet said she had held a meeting about the event with her team at Windsor Castle in September.

William gave the rare update on his wife’s health amid his four-day visit to South Africa for his environmental efforts – almost two months after she declared she was “cancer-free” on September 9, after completing chemotherapy treatment.

He said of his wife: “She’s doing really well thanks. And I hopefully she is watching tonight. Cheering me on.

“She’s been amazing this whole year. I know she will be really keen to see tonight be a success.”