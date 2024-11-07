Prince William "misses" his life as a search-and-rescue pilot.

Prince William says he misses search and rescue work

The Prince of Wales - who spent three years carrying out search-and-rescue missions with the RAF until 2013 before serving as an Easy Anglian Air Ambulance pilot from 2015 to 2017 - grew nostalgic when he met with volunteers for the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Simon's Town Harbour during his final day in South Africa on Thursday (07.11.24).

Asked by one crew member if he had ever done search and rescue work, the Daily Telegraph reports he said: “I miss this life. Any chance to get back, I’ll take.”

William - who has Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, with wife Catherine, Princess of Wales - was shown various pieces of equipment and technology used to monitor the waters in the operations room and appeared impressed.

He said: “Driving down the road here, if you look out you can see so much silt being taken out. It’s good to use those apps to inform your work.”

The prince admitted he and Catherine had been trying to educate their children about the dangers of open water.

He said: “We are trying to teach the children to understand currents. The problem with rips is that you don’t know where they are going to appear.”

And William stressed his belief everyone should learn to swim when asked about his efforts to promote lessons through his Royal Foundation.

He said: “Bearing in mind the UK is an island, we should all know how to swim. It’s a life skill that might save your life one day.”

William - in a waterproof coat and lifejacket - then sailed across to Kalk Bay, where he was met with cheering crowds and admitted he had had "the most amazing" few days and only wished his family had been there with him.

He said: “I love Cape Town, I’ve had the most amazing week here, I’ve really enjoyed it. I don’t want to go!

"My children would love to be here, so would Catherine.”

But the prince was given souvenirs to take home to his loved ones, with Kate Wardle, 46, handing him beaded key rings she had had made, three in animal shapes for the children and 'W' and 'C' trinkets for William and his wife.

He told the wellwisher: “Thank you very much, they’ll love those. Never go home empty handed, that’s important."

He then joined a group including models Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow and actor Billy Porter for a traditional South African barbecue.