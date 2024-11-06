Prince William says his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales is "doing really well" following her battle with cancer.

The 42-year-old royal gave a rare update on Catherine's health amid his four-day visit to South Africa for his environmental efforts – almost two months after she declared she was “cancer-free” on September 9, after completing chemotherapy treatment.

Speaking in Cape Town ahead of his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Wednesday (06.11.24), he said of his wife: "She's doing really well thanks. And I hopefully she is watching tonight. Cheering me on.

"She's been amazing this whole year. I know she will be really keen to see tonight be a success."

Catherine, also 42, took a break from royal duties in March, when she revealed that she had begun “preventative” chemotherapy for cancer.

The royal returned to official duties last month.

William was spotted wearing a friendship bracelet with beads reading “Papa”, and the future King explained that his nine-year-old daughter Prince Charlotte made it for him as a memory of the Taylor Swift concert they attended at Wembley Stadium in June.

The dotting dad – who also has Princes George, 11, and Louis, six, with Catherine – promised his little girl that he would keep wearing the trinket from their ‘Eras Tour’ experience.

He smiled: "This is a relic, if you like, from a Taylor Swift concert that my daughter decided that she wanted to create a bracelet for. She gave it to me when I came away. So I promised that wear it and try not to lose while I was out here."

William celebrated his 42nd birthday at the Taylor concert and was seen ‘dad dancing’.

Alongside a selfie with the 34-year-old pop megastar, Catherine and their two eldest children, they wrote on their Instagram page: “Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening!”