Catherine, Princess of Wales has experienced "challenging times" in 2024.

The Princess of Wales has opened up about her struggles

The 42-year-old royal underwent a course of chemotherapy earlier this year, and the princess spoke about her health struggles at her annual 'Together At Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday (06.12.24).

Speaking to Paloma Faith, one of performers at the event, the princess shared: "I didn't know this year was going to be the year that I've just had.

"But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times, many who are here today."

The princess - who has Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Princess Louis, six, with Princess William - also thanked the music star for agreeing to perform at the event.

She said: "I know as a mum it's hard pulling yourself away, the juggling."

The princess recently revealed that her focus is to "stay cancer-free" after finishing chemotherapy treatment.

The royal - who has been married to Prince William since 2011 - admitted that it had been an "incredibly tough" period for herself and her family.

She said on X: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

The princess also described her cancer journey as "complex, scary and unpredictable".

She added: "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."