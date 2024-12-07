Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, couldn’t help but think she’d received a “death sentence” when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Duchess of York feared the worst when she was diagnosed with cancer

The 65-year-old author discovered she had the disease following a routine screening appointment in 2023 and subsequently underwent a single mastectomy, but although her prognosis is “good”, she’s aware she is still not “out of the woods”.

She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “I’m only standing here today thanks to a routine mammogram appointment I almost missed.

“It’s really important that we all go for our regular screening and that we’re breast-aware and get any changes or lumps checked out quickly.

“I’m not out of the woods – I’ll need to have check for the rest of my life – but thanks to my mammogram and the treatment I underwent, my prognosis is good.

“When you’re told you have cancer, you can’t hep thinking it’s a death sentence. But there is help, treatment and support out there.”

The duchess has also stressed the importance of regular checks to her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

She said: “I’ve urged both Beatrice and Eugenie to be breast-aware as breast cancer can strike at any age.”

Months after her breast cancer treatment, Sarah was also diagnosed with skin cancer and she admitted it was a “lot” to cope with.

She said: “Cancer is like a bomb going off in your life, and it doesn’t just affect you, but your entire family.

“I’m generally a positive person, but getting not one but two cancer diagnoses in the space of a few months was a lot to deal with.”

But the ‘Her Heart For A Compass’ writer believes having cancer has helped her to look after herself better.

She said: “I’ve learnt a lot about myself in the past 12 months. It may sound strange, but cancer has taught me to love myself more.

“For many years, I was something of a people-pleaser, worrying about what other people thought, but now I focus on my own health and happiness ahead of anything like that.”