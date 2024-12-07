Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, couldn’t help but think she’d received a “death sentence” when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Duchess of York feared the worst when she was diagnosed with cancer

The Duchess of York feared the worst when she was diagnosed with cancer

The 65-year-old author discovered she had the disease following a routine screening appointment in 2023 and subsequently underwent a single mastectomy, but although her prognosis is “good”, she’s aware she is still not “out of the woods”.

She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “I’m only standing here today thanks to a routine mammogram appointment I almost missed.

“It’s really important that we all go for our regular screening and that we’re breast-aware and get any changes or lumps checked out quickly.

“I’m not out of the woods – I’ll need to have check for the rest of my life – but thanks to my mammogram and the treatment I underwent, my prognosis is good.

“When you’re told you have cancer, you can’t hep thinking it’s a death sentence. But there is help, treatment and support out there.”

The duchess has also stressed the importance of regular checks to her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

She said: “I’ve urged both Beatrice and Eugenie to be breast-aware as breast cancer can strike at any age.”

Months after her breast cancer treatment, Sarah was also diagnosed with skin cancer and she admitted it was a “lot” to cope with.

She said: “Cancer is like a bomb going off in your life, and it doesn’t just affect you, but your entire family.

“I’m generally a positive person, but getting not one but two cancer diagnoses in the space of a few months was a lot to deal with.”

But the ‘Her Heart For A Compass’ writer believes having cancer has helped her to look after herself better.

She said: “I’ve learnt a lot about myself in the past 12 months. It may sound strange, but cancer has taught me to love myself more.

“For many years, I was something of a people-pleaser, worrying about what other people thought, but now I focus on my own health and happiness ahead of anything like that.”

Tagged in