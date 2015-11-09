Britain's Countess of Wessex doesn't use a stylist.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Countess Sophie, 50, has been named on Best Dressed lists alongside Duchess Catherine and Amal Clooney thanks to her own impeccable fashion taste.

A boutique owner, whose shop Sophie often buys from, told PEOPLE: "She looks incredible. She does it all herself, and a very good job she is doing too."

Sophie previously admitted she "wrestled" with the fact her style and fashion choices would be talked about by others but has since learned it is a part of being well known.

She said: "I remember having a chat with somebody and them saying, 'You know you've got to understand that this is part and parcel of what you're doing. When you walk into a room, yes people are going to talk about what you're doing there, but they're also going to want to know what you're wearing.'

"I sort of wrestled with that one for a little while and slightly caved in at the end of the day."

Talking about her own personal style, she added: "I know what I like and what I don't like, but I have never had a stylist. I have a couple of places for clothes and I've being going to (hatmaker) Jane (Taylor) for years."