Electric bikes are transforming the way we commute, and their popularity shows no signs of slowing down. Despite their higher retail prices, research shows that e-bikes were the most popular type of bike cyclists planned to buy over the last year – nearly a fifth (19%) of those who planned to purchase a bicycle for themselves were going to get an e-bike.

However, owning an e-bike comes with responsibilities—both for your safety and the longevity of your bike, as improper usage or skipping routine maintenance can significantly reduce battery life or lead to accidents.

Practising responsible ownership of electric bikes is essential for getting the most out of your investment, so here we’ll look at top tips that will help you ride safely, maintain your bike’s performance, and contribute to a greener future.

Understand and follow local laws

Before anything else, it’s important to know the rules and regulations surrounding e-bikes in your area. Different countries have varying laws about where e-bikes can be ridden, speed limits, and age restrictions. For example, in Switzerland, certain e-bikes capable of speeds up to 45 km/h are categorised as mopeds, requiring a license, registration, and insurance. Understanding these distinctions will help you stay compliant with local regulations.

In the UK, the law dictates that e-bikes must have a maximum motor output of 250 watts and a top speed of 15.5 mph to be classified as bicycles. Riders must be at least 14 years old, and helmets, while not required, are strongly recommended. Understanding these laws ensures that you ride legally and avoid unnecessary fines or penalties.

Practice regular maintenance

An electric bike is a significant investment, and like any vehicle, it requires regular maintenance to function smoothly and safely. Taking care of your e-bike’s motor, battery, and mechanical components will prolong its life and help you avoid costly repairs down the line.

Ben Mercer of Leisure Lakes Bikes, one of the UK's leading electric bikes suppliers, advises: “Start by keeping your bike clean. Dirt and debris can cause wear and tear on moving parts, and moisture can damage electrical components. Use a damp cloth to wipe down your bike, taking care to avoid directly spraying water on the motor or battery. Also, lubricate the chain regularly and keep the tyres inflated to the recommended pressure to ensure a smooth ride.

In terms of the battery, proper care is crucial. Store your e-bike’s battery in a cool, dry place when not in use, and avoid letting it fully discharge. It’s best to keep the battery charged between 20% and 80% to maximise its lifespan. Additionally, most e-bike batteries have a set number of charge cycles, so treating it well from the beginning will save you from needing a replacement too soon.”

Invest in a quality lock and practice safe storage

One of the biggest concerns for e-bike owners is theft. E-bikes, with their valuable motors and batteries, are prime targets for thieves. To protect your investment, get a high-quality lock, preferably a heavy-duty U-lock or a chain lock designed for e-bikes.

If possible, take the battery with you or store it in a locked compartment to deter thieves further. If you're storing your bike at home, consider keeping it indoors or in a secure garage rather than leaving it outside where it's vulnerable to theft or weather damage.

Ride safely and responsibly

E-bikes provide an extra boost of speed, which can be exhilarating but also demands a higher level of responsibility on the road. Always ride defensively and be aware of your surroundings. While e-bikes are often treated as regular bicycles in terms of road rules, the extra speed can surprise pedestrians, other cyclists, and even drivers.

Ben Mercer says, “Make sure you're always visible. Use lights and wear bright, reflective clothing, especially when riding in low-light conditions or at night. Even though helmets may not be legally required everywhere, wearing one is highly recommended to protect yourself in the event of an accident.

Furthermore, be considerate of pedestrians and other road users. When using shared paths or bike lanes, keep your speed under control and give plenty of warning when overtaking. Ring your bell or call out to make your presence known, particularly in crowded or narrow spaces.”

Respect the environment

When charging your e-bike, be mindful of energy usage. Use a smart plug to schedule charging during off-peak hours to reduce your environmental footprint. Additionally, avoid overcharging your battery by unplugging it once it's fully charged.

Also, lithium-ion batteries, which are common in e-bikes, can be harmful to the environment if disposed of improperly. Look into battery recycling programmes or contact your local recycling facility to ensure the proper disposal of your old battery when the time comes.

By following these tips, you’ll not only prolong the life of your electric bike but also contribute to a safer, more sustainable future. Owning an e-bike can be a rewarding experience—embrace the responsibility that comes with it and enjoy the ride!

Leisure Lakes Bikes

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

