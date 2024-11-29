Abi Moores is "open" to appearing on the next series of 'Love Island: All Stars'.

The 26-year-old reality star - who appeared on the summer 2023 series of 'Love Island' - has expressed an interest in appearing on the new series of 'Love Island: All Stars' in 2025.

Abi - who split from Mitchel Taylor on the show - told The Sun newspaper: "I’m definitely open to more TV, I’m single, always single. Yeah, I’m definitely looking for love, I’ve been single for five years.

“I think last time [I was on 'Love Island'], I really put so much pressure coming out with someone, so if I was to ever do it again I would just have more fun, be more chilled but also I’d still want to be me and be authentic, because if I meet someone, I still want them to meet me not a fake me."

Abi previously admitted that she was tempted by a return to 'Love Island'.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she shared: "I've had a few dates with Islanders [recently], I'm going to keep it on the down low - I mean obviously it hasn't gone well because I'm still single.

"But you don't know, January is coming, you never know there could be another chance for the villa, who knows."

Asked if she'd been approached by ITV bosses, Abi replied: "I don't think they're casting yet, because they take a few weeks off.

"I think when they start casting, who knows ... I'd definitely be up for it.

"I'm so single, I just need a fella, I don't need one but I want one to go on holidays and cinema dates."

Abi also revealed what she's looking for from her next partner.

She said: "The main thing is a nice person and someone who will treat me in a good way because I've had the horrible ones."