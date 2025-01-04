Adam Collard has revealed he was "addicted to painkillers" and suffered with "depression".

Adam Collard reveals battle with pills and depression

The 29-year-old 'Love Island' star - who will welcome his first child with fiancee Laura Woods, 37, this year - called 2024 the "hardest year of my life" in an emotional Instagram post, where he opened up about the struggles he has faced.

He wrote: "2024, the hardest year of my life. I've seen lot of amazing 2024 posts over the last few days...but if you're struggling right now, remember that Instagram is a highlights reels, and if you're struggling you aren't alone.

"This year was tough, tougher than any before... Struggled with my mental health more than ever. Lost something important. Struggled with injuries.

"Suffered with addiction to painkillers and sleeping pills and justified it as 'it doesn't affect fitness' or because it wasn't booze.

"Got diagnosed with depression. Prescribed anti-depressants. Lost family. Drifted from certain friends. Tried to reach out to people and failed. Felt lost."

However, Adam also called 2024 the "greatest year of my life", sharing personal highlights such as getting engaged to TV presenter Laura, finding out he was going to be a dad and beginning to like himself more.

He wrote: "But with all of those things, 2024 was also the greatest year of my life. Remember you are always strong enough to reframe things and change the outcome.

"2024 was also the year I... Started therapy and got over the fear of it. Travelled with people I love. Understood myself better and began to like me more.

"Reflected on things I'm proud of. Developed stronger friendships. Made up with lost family. Proposed. Signed new contracts with brands I love. Went back on TV.

"Got rid of people holding me back. Built a bigger business. Found out I was going to be a dad, The highlight. Felt more love than ever.

"It isn't all sunshine and rainbows. But if you feel like you're losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come. Stay strong x."