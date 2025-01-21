Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace almost died after taking fake Ozempic injections from the black market.

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace on her horrific health ordeal

The 'Big Brother' star piled on two stone after her best friend Femi dying left her in a "dark place" last year, and she resulted to a fake version of the controversial drug - which was initially intended as a treatment for diabetes but has a side effect of weight loss - which left her with awful side effects.

She told Closer magazine: "I won't lie, and I'm not proud, but I bought Ozempic injections from the black market... I must have had a dodgy batch because my body reacted so badly.

"For three days, I thought I was going to die. I was in my bed, waking up vomiting, suffering with diarrhoea and falling asleep again. At one point, I had three bags of vomit by my bedside.

"Frighteningly, I started losing my vision, my eyes were going blurry, and I couldn't even see my phone. I had no idea what was going to happen to me."

Despite her being in a very poor state, she felt "too embarrassed" to seek urgent medical attention.

The 46-year-old TV personality added: "I wanted to go to A+E, but I couldn't drag myself there because I was too embarrassed to say what I'd done. I felt guilty over wasting NHS resources when I'd done this to myself."

Aisleyne described the "horrific" ordeal as the most serious health issue she has ever been through, and the North London-born blonde beauty has pleaded for people to not buy anything off the black market.

She insisted: "My message is do not do it. I nearly died because of that s***. Your life is not worth losing over losing weight.

"Don't cut corners with your health, and don't buy stuff off the black market because you don't know what's in it.

"It's the most horrific health issue I've ever been through, and I will never do it again."