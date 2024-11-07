Alison Hammond is planning to foster dogs.

The 49-year-old presenter took over hosting duties on the ITV series 'For the Love of Dogs' from Paul O'Grady - who died in March 2023 at the age of 67 - and now thinks it is time to take in a couple of canine companions of her own.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she said: "It's the hardest job I've ever done, in the sense that, I love it so much. And I want all of them. I want all of those dogs and I've got a garden big enough for all of those dogs. I want all of them!

"I see it as my therapy, I'm on my way down there. I want to go see the dogs.

"I'm gonna foster this year, it's gonna have to happen."

The 'This Morning' star insisted that she will be bringing any furry friends into the studio to work with her and then admitted that she just wants to use the documentary series - which follows staff and animals at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home - to "continue the legacy" of former drag queen Paul following his death.

She said: "It's such a lovely show to do, it's doing so well as well. It's Paul's legacy, and it's continuing."

Meanwhile, Alison has penned her debut novel 'Bombshell' - which follows the life of a woman called Madison is left blindsided after her husband suddenly leaves her - and is keen for 'Loose Women' star Judi Love to take the lead if the book is ever made into a Netflix series, alongside Hollywood actor Idris Elba.

She joked: "Judi Love is going to be starring in this. She doesn't know yet. And Idris Elba! Am I shooting too high here?"