Vicki Michelle has broken her shoulder - Instagram-VickiMichelle

The 73-year-old actress took to social media to reveal a picture of herself in the hospital and explained to her followers she had a "nasty fall" and will have to take time off from her radio show to recover.

She wrote on X: "So Sorry Everyone No Vix Mix Sunday. I’ve had a nasty fall and broken my shoulder. Ouch! Bloody painful. Me at hospital. Hopefully be with you next week. Missing you already x (sic)"

The former 'Allo Allo' star - who also joined the BBC soap opera 'EastEnders' in 2023 in the guest role of Jo Cotton - was inundated with well-wishes from several other famous faces.

Former 'Blue Peter' Anthea Turner wrote: 'Awwwww speedy recovery', whilst 'Doctor Who' star Bonnie Langford said: "Oh Vicki?!? Hope you’re feeling better soon xx (sic)"

Bucks Fizz singer Cheryl Baker said: "Oh Vic, you poor thing! Wishing you a speedy recovery from all us Stroudies. Sending loads of love. (sic)"

The former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant thanked all of her friends and fans for their messages in a second update.

She said: "Thank you All you Fabulous people for caring. Really touched by your kind words. Sending Lots of Love to you all xx (sic)"

On Sunday (18.08.24) evening, Vicki gave a third update where she said she "really needed a laugh", so pointed her followers in the direction of three of her favourite episodes of the sitcom she had starred in.

She said: "I need a laugh. I really need a laugh. Allo Allo tonight. Three brilliant episodes 8pm on U and Yesterday Channel. Great memory when I was the bride of Frankenstein and Carmen was a witch. Such fun times. See you there Fabulous people"