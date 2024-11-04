Ant and Dec are reportedly preparing a “swear jar” for when Coleen Rooney is in the jungle.

Ant and Dec are preparing to make a string of gags about Coleen Rooney's infamous Wagatha Christie libel case when she is in the jungle

The 38-year-old star – who is married to footballer Wayne Rooney – is said to have inked a deal to star on the ITV1 jungle reality show amid her long-running feud with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy, but insiders have claimed that any mention of her libel court case will result in money being placed in a jar by the hosts.

A show insider told the Daily Star newspaper: “Talks about scripts and trials are throwing up hilarious ideas, like a swear jar.

“Another plan is having tasks based on a Cluedo-type idea, with Coleen as the detective.”

Coleen was unsuccessfully sued by Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, 42, after she named her Instagram account as the source of leaks to the press and Rebekah was ordered to pay 90 per cent of Coleen’s legal costs - but the bill is being contested over claims it has been inflated by items including fancy dinners and stays in swanky hotels.

Rebekah was an approved follower of Coleen's private Instagram page and Mrs Rooney was dubbed Wagatha Christie for her social media sleuthing, a reference to the legendary mystery author Agatha Christie.

The former model's fee is said to be the highest given out to any celebrity who has appeared on the Ant and Dec-fronted series.

Rebekah took part in the show herself in 2017 and received a reported fee of £100,000 to appear, but was the third contestant to be voted off before 'Made in Chelsea' star Georgia Toffolo was eventually named Queen of the Jungle.

In 2018, former ‘Deal Or No Deal’ host Noel Edmonds was said to have been paid £600,000 for his time on the show, whilst former health minister Matt Hancock is said to have received £400,000 in 2022.

In 2023, Nigel ended up in third place behind boxer Tony Bellew and ‘Made in Chelsea’ star Sam Thompson.

Other celebrities thought to be gearing up for the Australian jungle this year include ‘Loose Women’ panellist Jane Moore and former ‘X Factor’ judge Tulisa Contostavlos.