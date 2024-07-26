‘The Archers’ actress Ysanne Churchman has died aged 99.

Best known for voicing Grace Archer in the BBC’s long-running Radio 4 rural drama in the 1950s, she passed away peacefully at home 4 July, a statement from the broadcaster on behalf of the family said on Friday (26.07.24.)

Ysanne – who also starred in a string of BBC TV shows – is considered an icon of the show as, on 22 September, 1955, 20 million listeners tuned in to ‘The Archers’ to hear her Grace character die in her husband’s arms after she tried to rescue a horse from a barn fire.

Her character’s death coincided with the launch of rival broadcaster ITV – sparking speculation BBC killed off her character to overshadow the opening night.

Current editor of ‘The Archers’ Jeremy Howe said: “We are saddened by the death of Ysanne Churchman, whose role as the inimitable Grace Archer captured the nation.

“She will be much missed by all at ‘The Archers’ and our hearts are with her friends and family.

“In the 1950s, Ysanne was at the heart of one of Ambridge’s most shocking storylines, with listeners so distraught at her character’s death they subsequently jammed BBC switchboards.

“Ysanne was a wonderful actress and off air she campaigned tirelessly for equal pay for women in the industry.

Following Grace’s dramatic exit from ‘The Archers’, Ysanne kept working for the BBC in radio and TV.

She reappeared in the radio show in various roles until the 1980s but not as Grace – and also voiced the character of Alpha Centauri in ‘Doctor Who’ in the early 1970s.

Her TV highlights included the role of Mrs Atterbow in Dennis Potter’s 1993 drama ‘Lipstick on Your Collar’.

She married Tony Pilgrim, a senior BBC engineer, in 1951 and the pair celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary in 2011.

He died in January 2015 after 63 years of marriage and Ysanne retired in 1993, but continued to do occasional voice-over and television appearances.