GK Barry didn't plan to be so "open" about her private life on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

GK Barry starred on the ITV show

The 25-year-old star spoke openly and honestly about her girlfriend, Ella Rutherford, on the ITV show - but it wasn't something she intended to do.

GK told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "Before I went in, I was quite private about my relationship … I didn't say her name or anything, but I just thought, I really want to connect with these people and relate to a lot of them.

"So when I was talking with Dean, I wanted to be as open as possible and I just thought, you know what, I'm just going to say it. I was like, I can't sit there and not say how I feel."

GK reunited with Ella after she was eliminated from the ITV show.

And now, she doesn't intend to spend so long apart from Ella ever again.

GK shared: "It was like a mirage when you see things in the desert that aren’t there. I had to touch her just to make sure. It was incredible.

"She just said how proud she was. Never again, are we leaving each other. We must be joined at the hip at all times."

GK recently confessed that her 'I'm a Celebrity' experience was much tougher than she imagined, explaining that she "wouldn't put [her] worst enemy through that".

She said after leaving the camp: "I can't believe I've looked like that on national TV, for several days.

"It was worse than I expected, I thought it would just be tanning and having a good time. That was hell, I wouldn't put my worst enemy through that - but the people in there were amazing so that made it great."