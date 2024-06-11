'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' and 'Happy Valley' will do battle at the upcoming TRIC Awards.
The ITV show will go up against a hat-trick of BBC series, 'Happy Valley', 'Death in Paradise' and 'Kin', in the Drama category at the upcoming TRIC (The Television and Radio Industries Club) Awards.
'Mr Bates vs The Post Office', which starred the likes of Toby Jones and Monica Dolan, followed the Post Office scandal which saw hundreds of sub-postmasters wrongly convicted due to the faulty IT system Horizon.
As well as the drama being up for an award, 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office - The Real Story' is also on the shortlist for the Factual prize, alongside 'Martin Lewis Money Show Live', 'Planet Earth III' and 'The Repair Shop'.
What's more, Ant and Dec have a nod in the TV Personality category, but will face stiff competition from the likes of Bradley Walsh, Martin Lewis, and Piers Morgan.
Former 'Good Morning Britain' co-host Piers' grilling of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' show is also up for an accolade in the Interview of the Year category.
Others in contention are Alastair Stewart revealing his heartbreaking diagnosis to Camilla Tominey, Louis Theroux interviewing Dame Joan Collins, and Ken Bruce's chat with Noel Gallagher.
What's more, BBC series 'Race Across The World' will be hoping to win the quest for the Entertainment prize, ahead of 'Gogglebox', 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!', and 'Strictly Come Dancing'.
And 'The Traitors' - which returned for a second series earlier this year - is up for the Game Show gong.
But the thrilling Claudia Winkleman-fronted programme will have to outdo '1 Per Cent Club', 'The Chase', and 'Dragons' Den'.
The TRIC Awards ceremony - which is in its 55th year - will take place in London on June 25th, hosted by Roman Kemp.
TRIC Awards 2024 Nominations
DRAMA
Death in Paradise
Happy Valley
Kin
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
ENTERTAINMENT
Gogglebox
I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Race Across The World
Strictly Come Dancing
GAME SHOW
1 Per Cent Club
The Chase
Dragons Den
The Traitors
FACTUAL
Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Mr Bates vs The Post Office - The Real Story
Planet Earth III
The Repair Shop
LIVE EVENT
FIFA Women's World Cup Final
Glastonbury: Elton John's Farewell
The Coronation of TM The King and Queen Camilla
The Ashes Test Match Special - BBC Radio 5 Live
FOOD
Gordon Gino and Fred: Viva Espana
The Great British Bake Off
MasterChef
Saturday Kitchen
DAYTIME
A Place in the Sun
Escape to the Country
Homes Under the Hammer
Ken Bruce
NEWS
BBC Breakfast
BBC News at Six
GB News Breakfast
Good Morning Britain
NEWS PRESENTER
Eamonn Holmes
Matt Chorley
Nigel Farage
Susanna Reid
PODCAST
Staying Relevant: Sam Thompson Pete Wicks
That Peter Crouch Podcast
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
The Rest is History
INTERVIEW OF THE YEAR
Alastair Stewart reveals his heartbreaking diagnosis to Camilla Tominey
Louis Theroux Interviews Dame Joan Collins
Ken Bruce interviews Noel Gallagher
Piers Morgan Uncensored: PM and the PM
SOCIAL MEDIA BROADCAST
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Giovanna Fletcher
Joe Wicks
Sophie Hinchcliffe
RADIO PERSONAILITY
Chris Moyles
Ken Bruce
Roman Kemp
Sara Cox
RADIO SHOW
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden
Ken Bruce
The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show
TV PERSONALITY
Ant and Dec
Bradley Walsh
Martin Lewis
Piers Morgan
SOAP ACTOR
David Neilson (Roy Cropper, Coronation Street)
Derek Thompson (Charlie Fairhead, Casualty)
Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle, Emmerdale)
Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)
SOAP OF THE YEAR
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
The Archers
