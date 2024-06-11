'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' and 'Happy Valley' will do battle at the upcoming TRIC Awards.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office star Toby Jones

The ITV show will go up against a hat-trick of BBC series, 'Happy Valley', 'Death in Paradise' and 'Kin', in the Drama category at the upcoming TRIC (The Television and Radio Industries Club) Awards.

'Mr Bates vs The Post Office', which starred the likes of Toby Jones and Monica Dolan, followed the Post Office scandal which saw hundreds of sub-postmasters wrongly convicted due to the faulty IT system Horizon.

As well as the drama being up for an award, 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office - The Real Story' is also on the shortlist for the Factual prize, alongside 'Martin Lewis Money Show Live', 'Planet Earth III' and 'The Repair Shop'.

What's more, Ant and Dec have a nod in the TV Personality category, but will face stiff competition from the likes of Bradley Walsh, Martin Lewis, and Piers Morgan.

Former 'Good Morning Britain' co-host Piers' grilling of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' show is also up for an accolade in the Interview of the Year category.

Others in contention are Alastair Stewart revealing his heartbreaking diagnosis to Camilla Tominey, Louis Theroux interviewing Dame Joan Collins, and Ken Bruce's chat with Noel Gallagher.

What's more, BBC series 'Race Across The World' will be hoping to win the quest for the Entertainment prize, ahead of 'Gogglebox', 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!', and 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

And 'The Traitors' - which returned for a second series earlier this year - is up for the Game Show gong.

But the thrilling Claudia Winkleman-fronted programme will have to outdo '1 Per Cent Club', 'The Chase', and 'Dragons' Den'.

The TRIC Awards ceremony - which is in its 55th year - will take place in London on June 25th, hosted by Roman Kemp.

TRIC Awards 2024 Nominations

DRAMA

Death in Paradise

Happy Valley

Kin

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

ENTERTAINMENT

Gogglebox

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Race Across The World

Strictly Come Dancing

GAME SHOW

1 Per Cent Club

The Chase

Dragons Den

The Traitors

FACTUAL

Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Mr Bates vs The Post Office - The Real Story

Planet Earth III

The Repair Shop

LIVE EVENT

FIFA Women's World Cup Final

Glastonbury: Elton John's Farewell

The Coronation of TM The King and Queen Camilla

The Ashes Test Match Special - BBC Radio 5 Live

FOOD

Gordon Gino and Fred: Viva Espana

The Great British Bake Off

MasterChef

Saturday Kitchen

DAYTIME

A Place in the Sun

Escape to the Country

Homes Under the Hammer

Ken Bruce

NEWS

BBC Breakfast

BBC News at Six

GB News Breakfast

Good Morning Britain

NEWS PRESENTER

Eamonn Holmes

Matt Chorley

Nigel Farage

Susanna Reid

PODCAST

Staying Relevant: Sam Thompson Pete Wicks

That Peter Crouch Podcast

The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

The Rest is History

INTERVIEW OF THE YEAR

Alastair Stewart reveals his heartbreaking diagnosis to Camilla Tominey

Louis Theroux Interviews Dame Joan Collins

Ken Bruce interviews Noel Gallagher

Piers Morgan Uncensored: PM and the PM

SOCIAL MEDIA BROADCAST

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Giovanna Fletcher

Joe Wicks

Sophie Hinchcliffe

RADIO PERSONAILITY

Chris Moyles

Ken Bruce

Roman Kemp

Sara Cox

RADIO SHOW

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden

Ken Bruce

The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show

TV PERSONALITY

Ant and Dec

Bradley Walsh

Martin Lewis

Piers Morgan

SOAP ACTOR

David Neilson (Roy Cropper, Coronation Street)

Derek Thompson (Charlie Fairhead, Casualty)

Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle, Emmerdale)

Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)

SOAP OF THE YEAR

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

The Archers