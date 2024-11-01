'Call the Midwife' will air as a two-part Christmas special in 2024.

Call the Midwife is delivering two Christmas specials this year

The BBC period medical drama - which follows the lives of antenatal staff in the 1950s and 1960s - traditionally airs a 90-minute special over the festive period but will now broadcast two hour-long episodes instead.

Heidi Thomas OBE, the show’s creator and writer, said: “Who doesn’t love finding an extra, unexpected present underneath the Christmas tree?

“When I was asked to write a two-part Christmas special for 2024, I couldn’t resist!”

According to the corporation, all the much-loved regular characters, including Trixie Aylward (Helen George) and Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) will be back for a Christmas set in 1969 where once again the midwives are all busy delivering babies.

The residents of Poplar are preparing for a carol concert but an escaped prisoner threatens to shake the festive period amid the added pressures of influenza and the Hong Kong flu.

Dame Pippa Harris, executive producer, said: “For the first time viewers can luxuriate in a two part festive treat this Christmas. Heidi has created a spellbinding special which I know will delight our loyal fans.”

Commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, and Gaynor Holmes, commissioning editor for BBC Drama, production is already underway on the next series of ‘Call the Midwife’.

There will be two Christmas specials, followed by eight episodes in the New Year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

It will also be available in the U.S.A on PBS.

The BBC has also said the award-winning drama has been commissioned for a 15th series, meaning it will be on air until at least 2026.

Over the years, the ensemble cast has featured other famous faces such as comedienne Miranda Hart and 'Harry Potter' star Miriam Margolyes, but it was recently claimed that the latter will not be back.

A source told the Daily Star's HotTV column: "Miriam loved being part of the show because she absolutely adores it.

"But she is too busy to play Mother Mildred now so there are no plans for her to go back."