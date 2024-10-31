Will Best "would love" to do 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 39-year-old presenter is best known for fronting the ITV2 revival of 'Big Brother' alongside AJ Odudu and revealed that while he would have to turn down both 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' and 'Love Island', he would jump at the chance to take part in the BBC Latin and ballroom show.

He told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "'I’m A Celeb' . . . I’m just so scared of insects.I would have to be hypnotised before going into the jungle. 'Love Island', I’m too old. And I’m in a relationship. But mainly I’m too old.“But 'Strictly', I would love to do that.

“I’ve always fancied myself as a dancer.

"When I was 18, the first time I went to Ibiza, I came back and I told all my friends and my parents I was going to spend every summer there as a professional dancer. I’m that good.“So, yeah, rave week in 'Strictly!'"

The civilian series of 'Big Brother' is currently at its midpoint on ITV2, but at the launch of 'Celebrity Big Brother' earlier this year, Will memorably recreated Barry Keoghan's nude scene from 'Saltburn' in which he danced round to Sophie Ellis Bextor hit 'Murder on the Dancefloor' without a stitch of clothing on.

Will - who has been in a relationship with Tobi Rose for more than a decade - said: "It wasn’t my idea, but I didn’t need to be persuaded particularly . . . look, AJ has her amazing clothes, right? I can’t compete with that.

"So I’ve got to go all the way the other way and wear no clothes.

"The thing I like about those kind of messages is that they’re always funny. Like, there’s a wit and hilarity to them.

"After the first series, my friends printed out some of the best comments. And as a surprise on the day of the final, they printed out all the thirstiest and plastered them all over my dressing room.

“The beauty of Big Brother is people love it and if they want to show that by messaging absolute filth to the host, great!”