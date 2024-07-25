Bobby Davro has signed up to appear in a new short film aiming to help raise awareness of eating disorders.

Bobby Davro has signed up to appear in a new short film aiming to help raise awareness of eating disorders

The comedian and former ‘EastEnders’ actor, 65, has agreed to star in ‘A Day With An Eating Disorder’, which is being produced by his friend and film-maker Lynn Crilly, an author and counsellor who specialises in supporting those living with conditions including anorexia and bulimia.

Bobby said: “Lynn Crilly has been a friend of mine for many years, I have and will always support her work in the mental health space, which I feel in today’s world is more important than ever.

“Particularly the influence and negative impact that social media can have on the younger generation.”

Bobby is the latest name to agree to perform for free in the film.

It will also feature ‘This Country’ actor Paul Cooper, who has grappled with emotional eating for many years, actress and reality TV star Jess Impiazzi, who has spoken openly about her battles with mental ill health and the former ‘Hollyoaks’ actress and ‘Celebrity Fit Club’ star Mikyla Dodd.

Ben Jardine – an actor and reality TV personality who appeared in ‘Married at First Sight’ is also taking party, saying he was proud to be “promoting awareness”.

And actor Jordan Okai, who starred in ‘Love is Enough’ and ‘South Beast’, will also appear to help convey the film’s message on mental health.

The film comes 20 years after Lynn’s daughter Samantha was diagnosed with an eating disorder and OCD

Two decades on, Lynn, author of ‘Hope With Eating Disorders’, says the film is desperately needed to provide a voice to those suffering and their carers

Producer Lynn has worked closely with her daughter Samantha, an actress, poet and writer, on the film.

The pair are both ambassadors for Sane, and this is the third film Lynn has produced and follows award-winning products on OCD and anxiety, which are topics she also specialises in treating.

The film – billed as satirical but empathetic – has been co-written by Samantha, the actress and production manager Lillie Bailey and TV presenter and film director Marvin Ambrosius.