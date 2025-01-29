The 'Call the Midwife' set is haunted by an "Edwardian lady" ghost holding "a pig".

Rebecca Gethings has revealed that a ghost haunts the set of Call the Midwife

Stars of the successful BBC period drama have said when shooting in the Victorian-styled Nonnatus House, located in Surrey, they are spooked by a "man" laughing in the corridor to the women's toilets, which forced Sister Veronica actress Rebecca Gethings to "never" go in there alone.

She is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "There are all sorts of weird things going on in the building.

"Lights going on and off and spooky male laughter in the corridor to the women's toilets - I never go in there on my own.

"Our medic heard a bang when they were locking up for the night.

"She went running in and took a photo in the dark, and when you zoom in, there is the figure of an Edwardian lady holding what looks like a pig."

Rebecca's co-star Helen George - who plays Trixie, Lady Aylward, in the series - also heard a girl giggling in the corridor towards the toilets.

The 40-year-old actress told HELLO! magazine last October: "Last year, I was walking down the corridor towards the toilets — the same place where the strongman saw the man in uniform — and I heard a laugh in my ear.

"I looked around, but no one was there. It was a girl’s voice, a little giggle. And a lot of the crew hear a girl giggling on their walkie-talkies."

Helen previously told Rebecca that there had been strange paranormal activity because the house was "originally built on a Druid burial ground".

Recalling one of her favourite ghost stories from being on the set, Helen added: "We were filming a circus scene here a few years ago, and one of the supporting artists was playing a strongman.

"He went to get his own clothes at the end of the day and came out white and shaking because he’d seen a man in military uniform.

"Then the doors started slamming, and the lights were flickering on and off."