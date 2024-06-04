Sonny Jay "worried about stupid things" before he became a dad.

Sonny Jay and Danielle Peazer became parents to Mia in May

The 30-year-old radio DJ welcomed baby Mia with his girlfriend Danielle Peazer in May and now he has admitted that he "didn't understand" so many things during the pregnancy and the thought of a baby coming into his life was "so scary" but he did feel "genuinely ready" for fatherhood.

He told thortful: "Yeah, it's actually quite funny because everything that I was so worried about during the pregnancy, as soon as Mia arrived, they just went away. But they were things like stupid things. Like, honestly, I was so worried about how am I going to sterilise bottles? I don't understand. No one's ever taught me how to do this in life. Would you ever have to sterilise your own bottle? But yeah, you know, everything's so scary. They're like, you've got to do this, you’ve got to do that for a baby.

"My worries were more stupid things like that, over am I ready because I genuinely felt ready.

The former 'Dancing on Ice' winner was then asked when he felt an "instant bond" with his little girl and admitted that it came as soon as they got home after a night in hospital.

He said: "I felt it the most as soon as we got home. We had to stay in overnight and it was this weird thing of we were staying in a hospital, rather than our own home. It was odd staying in the hospital overnight, but as soon as we got home and we're in our own environment and you realise that you’ve just arrived home with an extra human! We haven’t lived here for long, and it’s just been the two of us, but now there’s a whole new vibe to the house, it felt so right."

