Carol Decker has been unmasked on 'The Masked Singer'.

Carol Decker has left the ITV show

The 67-year-old pop star has become the latest contestant to leave the ITV show, after she was unmasked as Tattoo.

Speaking after being unmasked, Carol said: "I’ve loved it and I’m going to say, I’m gutted!"

The singer relished her time on the hit TV show, describing it as the "best fun ever". However, Carol also felt disappointed that she was leaving 'The Masked Singer' so soon.

She said: "Everybody is amazing. I’m gutted because it’s the best fun ever."

None of the judges - Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Tom Daley - managed to correctly guess Carol's identity.

And the 'One Heart' hitmaker subsequently admitted to being amused by Mo's suggestion that Dannii Minogue was behind the Tattoo mask.

Meanwhile, Joel Dommett - the 'Masked Singer' host - previously revealed that the new series features a host of big-name stars.

The 39-year-old comedian promised that some "real legends" will appear on 'The Masked Singer' in 2025.

He said on Hits Radio: "There’s some big old shocks this year. The names get bigger and bigger. There’s some really amazing ones this year. Just real legends of the game.

"Some people have started to say those names online."

Joel also discussed Maya replacing Rita Ora on the panel.

He shared: "What Rita used to do, and she was so fantastic as this, she would not really know who anyone was. And she had no guesses, so what she would do, she would go through her phone and just pick whoever was the first person who came up in her contacts. And just pick someone really, really famous.

"She was great Rita, and Maya's a great replacement too. It's great stuff."