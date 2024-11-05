GK Barry says the ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ jungle “looks like absolute hell”.

The 25-year-old social media influencer - whose real name is Grace Keeling - is going Down Under later this month as she takes part in the hit ITV reality show, but she has already shared her despise for bugs and sleeping outside.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It looks like absolute hell.

“I hate bugs. I hate sleeping outside. I’ve never done it.

“And so I think that would be a lot. But I feel like it would also probably be good viewing for other people.”

The star has racked up an audience of 3.6 million on TikTok since her first post in 2020, and has gone on to accumulate 1.5 million listeners to her podcast ‘Saving Grace’ since it launched in 2022.

However, she was embroiled in controversy after featuring adult content creator Bonnie Blue - who claimed she had slept with hundreds of “barely legal men” - on a now-deleted episode.

A source told The Sun newspaper that 'I'm A Celebrity' bosses have held “crisis” talks on how they “handle the backlash” when GK enters the show.

When she arrives in camp, she will follow in the footsteps of YouTuber Nella Rose, 27, who was the second contestant to be booted off the show last year, after 17 days in the jungle.

GK will be joined by other big names, including Wayne Rooney’s, 39, wife Coleen, 38, and ‘Loose Women’ panellist Jane Moore, 62.

‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’ starts on Sunday, November 17, on ITV1 and ITVX.