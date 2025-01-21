The 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' 2024 cast is planning a "big reunion".

Coleen Rooney reveals her I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! campmates will have a big reunion

Coleen Rooney - who finished second on the hit ITV1 show last year - admitted "it's hard" for her beloved jungle campmates, including 'Loose Women' panelist Jane Moore and McFly rocker Danny Jones, to all meet up due to everyone's "busy schedules", but she has now revealed they are set to do a big get together soon.

Speaking at the launch event for her health and wellness range with Applied Nutrition - where some of her cast members, 'Love Island' star Maura Higgins, Danny, 'Dancing on Ice' judge Oti Mabuse and ex-professional boxer Barry McGuigan attended - she told new! magazine: "It's hard to meet up regularly because we've all got busy schedules, and we all live in different places, but we said when and if we can, we will.

"We've said we're going to have a big reunion, but we called this a mini-reunion because not everyone was here.

"But yeah, it's a really good group."

Despite the 12 campmates not being able to see each other in the flesh all the time, they all keep in touch via their WhatsApp group - which is constantly pinging.

Coleen - who is married to ex-footballer Wayne Rooney - added: "I've had a few FaceTimes and stuff, but today [at the launch] was the first day where I've actually physically seen them...

"We're constantly on the WhatsApp group together, talking and chatting, and just informing everyone what's been going on.

"You've got Oti doing 'Dancing on Ice' now, and Barry had some fight the other night, and he was keeping us updated, So yeah, it's really nice, and I was really lucky to get that group."

The 38-year-old mum of four - Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass six, who she has with Wayne - previously revealed she had been asked by ‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses to go Down Under for many years, but always declined because the show didn't fit in with her schedule.

The star told Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on Thursday's (16.01.25) episode of ITV daytime show 'This Morning': "Year after year I get asked.

"But, it's just never been the right time with the kids and stuff that's been going on in my life and then last year I just thought, 'Why not? Why not go?'

"The worst thing was knowing that I'd have no contact with the kids or Wayne or anyone."