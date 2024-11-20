Maura Higgins is "not good" before joining 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

Maura Higgins is not feeling good ahead of her I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! appearance

The 'Love Island' alumnus is set to enter the Australian camp soon with Reverend Richard Coles, but she has admitted to have done the "opposite" of preparing herself for jungle life as she went on a booze binge in Las Vegas before jetting off Down Under.

Maura, 33, told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Honestly, I'm not good... I feel like I'm in 'The Hangover'. I've even got the shakes.

"I have no clue what time it is, I don't know where I am. I've done the opposite of preparing myself [for the jungle]."

Her appearance will mark the second time a contestant from the hit ITV dating show took part - with Olivia Attwood appearing in the 2022 series but had to drop out after 48 hours due to concerns she had anaemia, as well as low sodium and potassium levels.

Even though her mom Sharon was left "baffled" when the brunette beauty told her she was doing the show and fears she might "just die" if spiders crawl on her head, Maura is determined to do people proud.

She added: "I don't want to let people down because everyone's been DMing me saying: 'Oh my God. I hope you're doing the show.'

"I don't want to back out of the trials and be the biggest wimp in the camp."

Meanwhile, Richard told the outlet that he has eaten "5,000 calories on a cruise" and has evaded "nature documentaries" to prepare himself.

The 62-year-old musician and Church of England priest said: "I would like to say that I've been lowering my calorie intake to prepare for that, but that's not worked out so far.

"I've been trying not to look at nature programs about the horrors of Australia.”