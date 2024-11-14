The new 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' campmates will be involved in the show's "most competitive launch ever", with this year's series due to begin with a race.

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast

On Sunday night's (17.11.24) launch episode, contestants including Coleen Rooney - the wife of former England football captain Wayne Rooney - former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Oti Mabuse and McFly's Danny Jones will have to pair up.

They will then have to take part in several challenges against their fellow campmates in a bid to cross the finish line first, as part of a race called Snakes and Leaders.

ITV said: "It's all to play for, as throughout the challenges there will be plenty of opportunities to overtake and fight to the finish.

"The winning pair will be awarded the coveted title of the first leaders of camp, they'll be exempt from any chores, will get to sleep in the Leaders' Lodge, and run the camp exactly the way they'd like."

The Leaders' Lodge is a new addition to this year's camp, and it features two "wonderfully comfy beds", including mattresses and "plush" duvets and pillows, and the area offers vital shelter from the rain in what tends to be a soggy camp.

What's more, the camp also features two red leatherbound seats for the two equal leaders of camp.

There will also be a further twist to come.

I'm A Celebrity's executive producer Olly Nash told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "There is a twist coming, which will give them [the leaders] more power than they expected before.

"So there's more stuff to come, and there are additional perks that they don't get.

"I would imagine they will be leaders at least until the end of that first week."

'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' starts this Sunday 17th November on ITV1 and ITVX, and in Ireland on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play.